Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.45 ($115.83).

Shares of KGX opened at €95.24 ($112.05) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.59. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

