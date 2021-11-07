Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,404.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $204.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.05. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.