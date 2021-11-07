Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in 3M by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $3,126,076. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $181.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $161.57 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.