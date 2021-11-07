Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $234.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.88 and a 200-day moving average of $226.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

