Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 1,632.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,363,000 after buying an additional 3,262,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after buying an additional 932,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after buying an additional 889,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after purchasing an additional 711,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.