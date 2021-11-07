Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,272 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

