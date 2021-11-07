Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 81,224 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME Group stock opened at $221.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.85. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

