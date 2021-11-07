Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 176.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

