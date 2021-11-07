Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,272 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

NYSE CMA opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

