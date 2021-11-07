Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Trading Up 2%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 11,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 29,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.