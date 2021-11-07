Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Shares of Kimball International stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 401,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,938. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Kimball International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

In other news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.