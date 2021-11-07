Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Kimball Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $30.61.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $101,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $543,795 in the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimball Electronics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kimball Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.