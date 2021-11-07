Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.740-$3.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. 561,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,076. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.