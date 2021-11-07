Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.740-$3.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kilroy Realty stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.90. 561,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,076. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.58.
In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
