Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.68.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.78. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$16.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.46.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.