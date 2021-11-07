Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $22.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$18.36 on Tuesday. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

