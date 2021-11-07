KickToken [new] (KICK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.07 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00258754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00101513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

