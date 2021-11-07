keyTango 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,674.00 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, keyTango has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. keyTango has a market cap of $1.50 million and $27,674.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get keyTango alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00255096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00102958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About keyTango

TANGO is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,467,662 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for keyTango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for keyTango and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.