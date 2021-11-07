Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports.

KROS traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 289,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,876. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KROS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,392 shares of company stock worth $6,852,410. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 7,907.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Keros Therapeutics worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

