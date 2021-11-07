Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for S&T (ETR:SANT)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on S&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on S&T in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on S&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

SANT stock opened at €20.10 ($23.65) on Thursday. S&T has a 1-year low of €17.70 ($20.82) and a 1-year high of €24.20 ($28.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

