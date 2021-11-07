Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €40.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.78 ($39.75).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 stock opened at €38.61 ($45.42) on Friday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a fifty-two week high of €39.25 ($46.18). The business’s 50-day moving average is €36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.