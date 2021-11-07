Kenneth J. Phelan Buys 20,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HBAN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

