KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

