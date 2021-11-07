KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,726 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,027,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

