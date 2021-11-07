Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $5.75 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. Kava has a total market cap of $578.81 million and $31.17 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00009127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00138065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.27 or 0.00501838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00016382 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001570 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 149,990,631 coins and its circulating supply is 100,625,000 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.