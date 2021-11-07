Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.14. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

