Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KLTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaltura from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.63.

KLTR stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,117,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

