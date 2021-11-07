Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95.

JNPR stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $56,210,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,396,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.