JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,104.70 ($14.43) and last traded at GBX 1,104.70 ($14.43), with a volume of 2089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,085 ($14.18).

The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,061.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,040.18.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Company Profile (LON:JPE)

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

