JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to “Overweight”

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRPT. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

Shares of SRPT opened at $88.93 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

