JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Bank were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of First Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.21 on Friday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Bank Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

