JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

