JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 125.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.12% of JAKKS Pacific worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of JAKK opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

