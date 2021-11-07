JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $836,000 Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Napco Security Technologies worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 556,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $47.98 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $880.48 million, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

