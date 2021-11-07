JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 25.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 188.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter worth about $456,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.30. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

