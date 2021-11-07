JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €68.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.94 ($69.34).

ETR:BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.18. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 52-week high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1,432.63.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

