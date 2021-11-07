Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 383,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,867. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $470.80 million, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNCE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.