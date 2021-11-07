Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 383,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,867. The company has a market cap of $470.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

