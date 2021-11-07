Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 101,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,364,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $267.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.05 and a 1-year high of $272.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.