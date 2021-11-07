Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Receives Neutral Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.31.

JCI stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

