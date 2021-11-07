John F. Carmody Sells 1,021 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth about $326,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

