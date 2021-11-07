Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €20.00 ($23.53) target price on the stock.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

