Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Gartner, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gartner in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $8.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IT. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

NYSE:IT opened at $331.46 on Friday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $144.37 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total transaction of $518,007.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,577.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Gartner by 1,751.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 247.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,988,000 after buying an additional 208,788 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

