Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the health services provider will earn $5.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.10.

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of AMED opened at $180.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.01. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

