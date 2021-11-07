Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603,611 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 1.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $18,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

