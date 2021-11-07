Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.30.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.83.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $171.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $173.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.