Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

APO opened at $76.94 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,876,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,894,929 shares of company stock worth $119,006,518 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

