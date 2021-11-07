Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.79 ($84.45).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.46. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

