Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €100.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.71 ($94.95).

Shares of HEI opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

