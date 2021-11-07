JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 1,178 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

LON:JD opened at GBX 1,121 ($14.65) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The firm has a market cap of £11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,054.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 969.32.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

