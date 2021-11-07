Jason Blacksberg Sells 6,000 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Blacksberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 474,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,043,000 after buying an additional 283,663 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

